Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update amid record-high hospitalizations, rising cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is set to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon alongside the Coronavirus Task Force.

As of Monday, 1,966 people were hospitalized with the virus, marking the fourth day in a row of record-high numbers.

At least 364,512 positive cases have been reported statewide along with 5,261 deaths.

9.5 percent of tests have been positive, well above the state’s goal.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, 20 counties were in the ‘red’ critical community spread and 42 counties were considered ‘orange,’ substantial community spread. Click here to read the latest report.

Gov. Cooper’s update scheduled at 3 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will provide full coverage on-air and online.

