RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and health leaders are set to discuss the “next phase” of the state’s battle against COVID-19 at a news conference Thursday morning.

Over the last month, many of the pandemic guidelines have been loosened as case numbers steadily dropped following the omicron variant wave.

North Carolina has reported some of its lowest metrics since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a 2.6% positivity rate, marking the eighth straight day the rate remained below 5%.

New case numbers have seen a slight uptick since Monday. 1,519 new cases were reported Wednesday, compared to just 373 on March 14.

Hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline in COVID-19 patients, now standing at 799.

Last week, 70 Republican lawmakers signed a letter calling on Governor Cooper to end the COVID State of Emergency that was put in place on March 10, 2020.

Cooper said that part of the order helps to assure that there are enough people to give out COVID vaccines.

The State of Emergency also allows the state to ask for federal help and access state emergency and disaster relief funds.

Even as case numbers around the world decline, WHO scientists are tracking a hybrid variant of COVID-19 that has been dubbed “deltacron.”

Researchers said they believe the variant combines genes from both delta and omicron.

