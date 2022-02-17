Gov Cooper to discuss mask guidance as NC schools, counties drop mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to address mask guidance at a news conference Thursday afternoon as a number of school districts and counties vote to drop mandates.

A number of Charlotte-area school districts have recently voted to drop mandatory masks as COVID-19 cases drop, including Cabarrus, Caldwell and Iredell-Statesville Schools.

On Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted unanimously to end the county’s mask mandate, effective February 26.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington displayed data that shows county COVID numbers are moving in the right direction, and that masks did not play a significant role in stopping the spread of the Omicron variant.

Washington recommended dropping the mask mandate but said he encouraged people to continue wearing them.

Statewide, North Carolina has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 metrics.

Hospitalizations fell to 2,872 Wednesday, the first time there have been fewer than 3,000 patients since early January.

NCDHHS

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 12.5% Wednesday, down from a record-high 36.3% set less than a month ago on January 22.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended new policies for school districts that included ending contact tracing and quarantining.

NCDHHS also recommended that only students and staff who are sick or had tested positive for COVID should stay home. Those exposed to the virus with no symptoms should continue to attend school.

At the time, Governor Roy Cooper urged NCDHHS to keep the masking requirement.

“I think what is going to be more important is that we continue to watch the trends and make sure that we’re coming down significantly,” said Cooper.

