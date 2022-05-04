RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order that rewards eligible employees a day of vacation leave for getting a COVID-19 booster shot.

The order provides up to eight hours of fully paid leave to employees who, on or before August 31, 2022, can provide their agency with documentation for receiving the first booster.

“We have seen the importance of vaccines and their effectiveness in keeping more people from ending up in our hospitals or becoming very sick,” said Governor Cooper. “Staying up-to-date on shots and getting boosters will help keep our state employees and communities safe.”

To learn more about vaccines and where to get one, visit myspot.nc.gov.