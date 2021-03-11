‘Moving up the timeline.’ Gov. Cooper says some people in Group 4 now eligible to get COVID vaccine beginning next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that some people in Group 4 will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 17.

Group 4 will open to people with medical conditions that put them at higher-risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Also eligible starting March 17 are people living in some congregate settings that increase risk of exposure to COVID-19. More Group 4 members will be eligible beginning April 7.

This decision was made based on vaccine providers’ feedback and the expected vaccine supply over the next several weeks, Cooper explained.

“As with previous statewide group eligibility changes, some providers in some parts of the state may not be ready to move into Group 4 by March 17, and we want them to make sure they are still meeting the demand in Groups 1-3,” Cooper said. “The move to Group 4 is good news. It’s possible because of the tireless work of our state health officials, vaccine providers, federal partners, our North Carolina National Guard and Emergency Management, and many others. I want you to know your work is making all the difference.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper toured the FEMA-supported site in Greensboro and said it’s going well. More than 3,300 shots were given on the first day there.

“I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible,” Cooper said.

So far, about 11 percent of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated and about 18 percent have had their first shots. Sixty-six percent of people 65 and older, our most vulnerable group, have had at least one shot.

“That’s progress, but we still have much more work to do. I’m pleased that our COVID-19 numbers remain stable, and that is due in part to people continuing to wear their masks and use good judgment. We must keep it up,” Cooper said.