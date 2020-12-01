Gov. Cooper says North Carolina will receive Pfizer vaccine; DHHS Secretary Cohen lays out who will get vaccine first

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is expected to get nearly 85,000 doses of the Phizer COVID-19 vaccine in its initial shipment once the FDA approves a vaccine, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The governor says the vaccine will be free regardless of whether people have health insurance, but it will come in a limited supply initially.

The vaccine is expected to arrive by mid-December, and the first shipment will go to healthcare workers and custodians in hospitals who are in close contact with the coronavirus.

The next group to get the vaccine will be people in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and in January, North Carolina’s Health and Human Services secretary expects the next group, which are adults with two or more chronic conditions related to COVID, to receive the vaccine.

“What we know so far is safe, effective vaccines should be available soon, our job is to be able to get them to people quickly and as effectively as possible,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The DHHS secretary says it could take several months before there’s enough supply for the general public to get the vaccine.

