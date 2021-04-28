Gov. Cooper says masks no longer mandated outdoors, mass gathering limits increase to 100 indoors and 200 outdoors starting Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that North Carolina will cautiously ease some restrictions starting Friday, April 30.

Masks will no longer be mandated outdoors. Mass gathering limits will increase to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

“We hope to go even further when we get at least two-thirds of adults vaccinated with at least one dose. Once we get there and if our trends are stable, we plan to lift the mask mandate completely. Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can,” Gov. Cooper said.

Last week, Gov. Cooper outlined some of the state’s priorities in our COVID-19 response for this summer. “As I said, we anticipate lifting mandatory capacity, mass gathering and social distancing restrictions by June 1,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper said the pandemic is not over. “We do have the power to put it behind us if we do what works: wearing our masks when we’re supposed to, keeping our distance when we’re supposed to, and getting vaccinated,” he said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has had 965,536 confirmed cases; 1,765 new cases reported since Tuesday; 1,117 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 12,619 people who have died.