Gov. Cooper prepares to visit FEMA-supported vaccine site, NCDHHS expands vaccine demographic data

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper is preparing to visit the FEMA-supported vaccine site on its first day in Greensboro, North Carolina as NCDHHS expands their vaccine data.

“I’ll visit the FEMA-supported vaccine site on its first day in Greensboro. The site will run for eight weeks and aims to give 3,000 vaccines a day,” Cooper said. “Grateful for the collaboration among federal, state and local health officials.”

On Tuesday, the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced the expansion of its vaccine data dashboard. North Carolinians will be able to see vaccinations by race, ethnicity, gender and age group by county, by week and since vaccinations began. The information will be displayed on a new tab named “Demographics” on the dashboard.

“We continue to emphasize fairness in our vaccine distribution. In the last four weeks, over 20% of our first doses have been administered to Black North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “We’ve received national recognition for our efforts to administer vaccines equitably and report demographic data.”

Mandy Cohen, M.D., Secretary on Tuesday said North Carolina has been recognized for the quality and transparency of its vaccine data dashboard. For the second week in a row, Bloomberg News scored North Carolina as best in the nation on data quality, reporting race and ethnicity data for nearly 100 percent of people vaccinated in the state.

“We will continue to monitor our progress with both COVID-19 metrics and vaccine distribution to guide decisions about future executive orders. If we do this right, we will see even more progress as we move into the spring,” Cooper said. “Let’s not get caught celebrating too early. Let’s keep wearing our masks and being responsible so that one day soon we can turn the corner on this pandemic.”

To date, North Carolina has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million people.

“With almost 8 million adults in our state, there is more work to do – but this is a huge milestone,” Cooper said.

As of Tuesday North Carolina has had 875,903 COVID-19 cases; 997 new cases reported since Monday; 1,147 people in the hospital; and sadly 11,552 people who have died.