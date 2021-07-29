Gov. Cooper, NC health officials to provide COVID update amid delta variant surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as health officials work to slow a nationwide surge in new cases.

On Wednesday, North Carolina reported 2,633 new cases, a sizeable increase from the 55 new daily cases reported a month prior.

To combat the rising caseloads, the CDC issued new guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus was surging.

The CDC recommended also recommended masks indoors for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

A spokesperson for Governor Cooper said earlier this week that the governor was not planning to reinstate mask mandates “at this time.”

The delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, primarily among unvaccinated people. They account for more than 94 percent of new cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In Mecklenburg County, public health officials urged everyone to wear masks Wednesday.

The county’s health director Gibbie Harris cited overly concerning rising numbers in the area, including 200-300 cases per day over the last week and nearly 400 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Many school districts in the state have elected to make mask-wearing optional for students, despite the CDC’s recommendations. Governor Cooper said he would leave the decision to mandate masks in schools to individual school districts.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s update live online and on Facebook at 3 p.m. Thursday.