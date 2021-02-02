Gov. Cooper, NC COVID-19 Task Force to give an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force team including Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The state announced on Monday that over one million vaccinations had been administered so far, and that NCDHHS will begin releasing daily vaccine data to the public. “I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Public schools remain in Plan C for full remote instruction through mid-February. There has been no announcement yet on whether or not that will be expanded.

On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released its latest COVID-19 data. The case rate remains in the red while the district saw some improvement in its operational readiness categories.