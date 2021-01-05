Gov. Cooper mobilizes NC National Guard to assist in vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he has mobilized the National Guard to assist local health officials with distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now,” the governor said. “We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations.”

North Carolina is beginning to enter Phase 1B this week, making the vaccine available to people who are 75 years and older.

However, supplies continue to be limited, making it uncertain precisely when each county will be able to begin that process.

Health officials are also bracing as the state sets record highs in several metrics, and may go even higher due to people gathering for the holidays.

As Phase 1B begins, counties will only be providing vaccines for Group 1 – those 75 years and older.

