‘Today is a great day’: Gov. Cooper lifts capacity, social distancing mandates and most mask requirements

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has lifted the executive order mandating social distancing, capacity limits, and most mask requirements Friday.

“Effective immediately, we are lifting all mandatory capacity and gathering limits and social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements,” the governor said. “That means in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant.”

Indoor mask requirements will continue on public transportation, in child care, in schools, prisons, and in certain public health settings, the governor added.

Today, Gov. Cooper announced a big step forward in our fight against the pandemic: pic.twitter.com/uuGXcwzXE5 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 14, 2021

Cooper said there would be strong recommendations from NCDHHS for unvaccinated people to wear masks, but he did not say it was a requirement.

“Today is a great day. But the work is not yet done and people getting vaccinated will get it done,” Gov. Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

The CDC Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new federal guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The governor and state health officials continue to push for North Carolinians to get vaccinated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

More than half of adults in the state are at least partially vaccinated, Cooper said. About 46% are fully vaccinated.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t,” he said. “While today’s news means that we are even closer to putting this behind us, it doesn’t mean we’re there yet. The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”

North Carolina continues to focus on distributing vaccines quickly and equitably. To date, the state has administered over 7.7 million doses. 51% percent of those 18 and up are at least partially vaccinated, and 46% percent of those 18 and up have been fully vaccinated.

“I am so proud of the incredible progress we have made in beating back this pandemic,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations, and lower deaths.”

NCDHHS will continue to have strong public health recommendations for individuals to continue to protect one another until more people are vaccinated. People who are not vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain distance in all indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when they can’t maintain six feet of distance.

Masks are strongly recommended for everyone at large crowded indoor events like sporting events and live performances.

NCDHHS recommends public facing businesses post signage reminding guests to social distance and wear a face covering if they are not fully vaccinated; remind employees to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19; have a plan to immediately isolate and remove sick workers; and clean high-touch surfaces once a day.

Businesses may choose to continue to require that their customers wear masks.