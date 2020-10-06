Gov. Cooper: Licensed NC childcare facilities eligible for $35 million in grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that the state is pleased to announce another investment in childcare.

Licensed facilities that are providing in-person child care from August to October are eligible for $35 million in grants to keep kids in a safe, nurturing environment, and allow parents to go to work.

“The grants will help offset financial strains placed on child care to meet health and safety guidelines. Child care programs have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic, keeping their doors open so other workers could keep our economy running and our public safe,” Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday.

Gov. Cooper went on to say that a strong and safe child care system is essential to NC’s recovery.

“Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places,” he said.

Already, the NCDHHS has provided $80 million to these centers to make childcare available to more than 100,000 children since the start of the pandemic. “I really want to thank our early childhood teachers for all they do every day for young children and families across the state,” Cooper said.

Cooper said North Carolina is also working to get small businesses financial help dealing with the effects of the pandemic. “Hundreds have already applied, and N.C. Commerce expects to make the first allocations next week,” he said.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM