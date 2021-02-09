Gov. Cooper issues executive order to extend NC’s ability to temporarily waive industry regulations to speed vaccine distribution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 193 which will extend previous orders giving the NCDHHS Secretary the ability to temporarily waive industry regulations in order to speed vaccine distribution.

“Today’s order gives the department authority to expand types of providers to administer vaccines. I’m ordering state officials to marshal all state resources, including property, facilities & personnel, upon request by NCDHHS, to help with vaccination efforts as supply increases,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper said he knows there’s still not enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the millions of people who need it in North Carolina.

“We’re pushing for more. And today on a call with the Biden Administration’s Coronavirus team we were told NC would get another five percent increase in vaccine supply this week,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday that he’s committed to making sure that vaccine gets to every North Carolinian as quickly and fairly as possible.

“North Carolina is making some progress in improving vaccine access for Black North Carolinians, although we have more to do. Last week, 18 percent of vaccines were administered to African Americans, up from 11 percent four weeks earlier. That’s a 65 percent increase,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper went on to say, “In the meantime, we have to keep wearing our masks and doing the things we know work to slow the spread of the virus. If we keep doing what works, I know we’ll get through this.”

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has had 802,065 lab-confirmed cases; 2,786 new cases reported since Monday; 2,374 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 10,046 people who have died.