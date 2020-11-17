Gov. Roy Cooper introducing ‘county alert system’ to ID viral hot spots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper introduced a new county alert system to identify North Carolina counties with the highest levels of community spread.

The new system will offer specific recommendations for how certain counties can work to bring down their COVID-19 numbers.

“Counties of concern are designated as red, orange, or yellow using a combination of three specific metrics. These are from the same set of metrics we use every week to give an update on how North Carolina is doing with COVID-19,” Gov. Cooper said.

This new system will help North Carolina counties make decisions about what more can be done to slow the spread of the virus. The system also includes additional recommendations for individuals, businesses, community organizations, and public officials on actions they should take.

“This county alert system shows our viral hotspots. But let me be clear, the whole state is experiencing widespread transmission. Cases across the country are surging, forcing states to go backward. Right now our metrics are increasing, not surging. But a surge can happen quickly,” Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday. “If officials, businesses, community and faith leaders and people who live in these orange and red counties can work with us to take action to bring down their numbers, we can protect our state’s hospital system and save lives.”

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has 317,495 cases; 3,288 new cases reported since Monday; 1,501 people in the hospital, and sadly 4,852 people who have died.

“As families wrestle with the sickness and death caused by this virus, we keep them in our prayers and send strength their way,” Gov. Cooper said.

County Metrics

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of metrics to determine whether a county meets criteria to be in the red or orange tier. These metrics provide information about the amount of viral spread and hospital impact in the county.

How Tiers are Determined

To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier and the threshold for either percent positive or hospital impact.

Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people

Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days

Hospital Impact: A composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals including percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To Be Considered Critical “Red”

>200/100K new cases in 14 days with at least 42 cases in 14 days

>10 % positive

High impact on county hospital(s)

To Be Considered Substantial “Orange”

101-200/100K new cases in 14 days with at least 21 cases in 14 days

8-10 % positive

Moderate impact on county hospital(s)

