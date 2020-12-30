Gov. Cooper extends NC’s eviction moratorium through January

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021.

“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This will help them stay in their homes which is essential to slow the spread,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper’s administration created the HOPE Program this year to help renters struggling to make ends meet and landlords who depend on income.

HOPE provides payments to landlords and utility companies. And more than 21,000 renters so far have been notified that they’ll receive help amounting to $37.4 million.

“The overwhelming need for this assistance versus the money we had meant the HOPE Program had to stop taking applications, but fortunately help from Washington is finally on the way and we look forward to opening it back up,” Cooper said Wednesday.

The President signed legislation providing $900 billion in total funding for vaccine distribution, schools, direct payments to individuals, help for small businesses and hospitals. There is an extension of federal unemployment assistance and direct payments to qualifying families.

“The federal package also includes funding specifically for rental assistance, and we expect North Carolina to receive about $700 million for that purpose. When North Carolina receives these resources, I plan to work with the General Assembly to disburse it quickly and effectively,” Cooper said.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it had updated its vaccination plan to align with new federal recommendations issued last week. Click here for details.

Latest headlines from FOX 46