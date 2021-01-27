Gov. Cooper extends modified ‘Stay-at-Home’ order until end of February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday the state will extend its modified ‘Stay-at-Home’ order until February 28, 2021.

The extension means the 10 p.m. curfew will still be in place, as will the mask mandate, mass gathering limits, and capacity limits for businesses and retail.

Gov. Cooper is also extending a moratorium on evictions to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.

“Health experts have shown that keeping people in their homes is an important way to slow the virus. An evictions moratorium is important as we stay under a modified ‘Stay at Home’ order,” Gov. Cooper said. “To support businesses working to serve customers during difficult times, I will extend the order to allow to-go and delivery sales for mixed beverages. These orders will be in effect through March 31.”

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has had 733,010 confirmed cases; 5,587 new cases since Tuesday; 3,305 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 8,915 people who have died.

“Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones or who are battling this virus,” Gov. Cooper said. “We are encouraged to see that our COVID numbers have stabilized in recent days, which is good. But the reality is that they are still high and that too many people are still falling seriously ill and dying. The virus is still raging through our communities.”

With more than 3,300 people in the hospital and the percent of positive tests in double digits, Gov. Cooper said “we know this virus is still spreading.” And with at least one new contagious variant of COVID-19 in our state, “we still have work to do.”

“We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months. That means we need to keep wearing our masks and practicing social distancing when we leave our house. You’ve heard me say this a lot, but it’s because these simple measures have and will save lives,” Gov. Cooper said.

The state said its top priority is getting vaccines to people as quickly and equitably as possible. As of Wednesday, North Carolina has administered 99.8% of the first doses it has received from the federal government.

“The sticking point right now for our state and the nation is not enough vaccine. We do have thousands of shots, but there are millions of people who need two of them,” Gov. Cooper said. “Yesterday we got some good news when we learned that the federal government will increase vaccine shipments to states by 16% over the next three weeks. That will help, but we still need much more.”

Gov. Cooper said it will get better as North Carolina gets more vaccine and more providers start giving them out. Until then, people need to keep up the 3Ws, plan and wait as hard as that is.

“I want every single person to be immunized to prevent this cruel disease. We’ll make sure everyone has a spot to get their shot,” Gov. Cooper said.

North Carolina set up the HOPE Program to relieve some of the strain by assisting with rent and utility payments. As of this week, the HOPE Program has paid nearly $130 million to landlords and utilities for more than 34,000 low-income North Carolinians who faced eviction or utility shut-off.

With the General Assembly back in session, Gov. Cooper said he hopes to work with legislators to appropriate recently-passed federal funds to keep helping people and small businesses that are hurting.

“There is a significant need out there and we hope to provide more funds to expand the HOPE program,” Gov. Cooper said.