Gov. Cooper extends modified Stay-at-Home Order for 3 more weeks; majority of NC counties ‘critical’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that the state is extending the modified Stay-at-Home Order that requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for three more weeks.

“Our other strong safety measures remain in place: the statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars, and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity,” Cooper said.

In the past few days, North Carolina has seen some of the highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations, and ICU bed usage numbers. 96 counties are now labeled as “red” or “orange,” meaning critical or substantial virus spread.

“A new, highly contagious strand of the virus has been detected in the United States. We need to act as if it’s already here in North Carolina even though it hasn’t yet been confirmed. This should inspire every one of us to double down on safety precautions,” Cooper said on Wednesday.

on Wednesday, Dr. Cohen issued a new Secretarial Directive to caution in stark terms against leaving home for any reason other than work, school, exercise, health care needs or groceries. Simply put, don’t go places indoors where people aren’t wearing masks.

“Deciding to stay home or say no to an invitation to get together indoors can be hard, especially with people we know and trust, but it is necessary to save lives,” Cooper said. “As we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are also helping local hospitals and health departments to support their vaccine efforts. Getting the vaccine out quickly is the most urgent priority right now, and we will use everything and everyone needed to get the job done.”

To support vaccine efforts, Gov. Cooper has mobilized the NC National Guard to coordinate with the NC Department of Health and Human Services and NC Emergency Management. For now, this mobilization includes approximately 50 Guardsmen and women, and NC will add more as needed.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 2,843 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Anson County – 1,546 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Avery County – 1,396 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Burke County – 6,605 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 12,217 positive cases and 157 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,378 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,994 positive cases and 166 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,329 positive cases and 152 related deaths

Gaston County – 16,868 positive cases and 249 related deaths

Iredell County – 10,235 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,883 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 67,193 positive cases and 591 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,949 positive cases and 177 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,696 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Union County – 13,755 positive cases and 106 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,230 positive cases and 75 related deaths

