Gov. Cooper extends 11 p.m. alcohol curfew through September

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 162 on Monday to extend the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina.

As the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Order requires restaurants to end the sale of alcoholic beverages at 11 p.m. This Order will remain in effect through October 2, 2020.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Governor Cooper in a written statement released on Monday. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m. or that apply to other entities remain in effect.

