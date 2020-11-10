NC will remain in Phase 3, indoor gathering limit reduced from 25 to 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that North Carolina will remain paused in Phase 3 and the state will adjust its indoor gathering limit down from 25 to 10 people ahead of Thanksgiving.

Phase 3 in North Carolina will extend until December 4, 2020 at 5 p.m.

“Our trends have avoided spikes but they remain stubbornly high. That is troubling. Other states have experienced spikes that have jumped quickly on them and their hospitals, causing more sickness and death. To avoid that, we need to focus on bringing our numbers down,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper went on to say that the science shows the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors. “The more people who are gathered, the easier this virus can spread. We saw increasing spread from social gatherings in October,” Cooper said.

This reduction to North Carolina’s indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers. “It also sends a serious signal to families, friends and neighbors across our state. Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses,” Cooper said.

This week there will also be some additional assistance for North Carolina restaurants. Starting on Thursday, full-service restaurants seeking help with rent payments or mortgage interest may apply to The North Carolina Department of Commerce for up to $20,000.

“I want North Carolinians to keep something else in mind as [holiday] plans come together. This pandemic will end. A vaccine is in the final stages of development and the FDA has authorized a promising new treatment. Hope is on the horizon. This pandemic will – not – last – forever,” Cooper said.

Under Phase 3:

Restrictions for vulnerable populations were lessened with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate care settings continued.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy, outdoor attractions only.

The limits on mass gatherings will be reduced to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars was extended to October 23.

In North Carolina, about 1,230 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Friday, Oct. 30, Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6 with a record of 2,908 set on Friday.

NCDHHS said 2,582 new cases were reported on Tuesday, Nov. 10.



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 297,442, and 4,660 people have died. 283,895 are molecular positive cases, and 13,547 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,416,365 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.5% of those tests have been positive.

NCDHHS says 5,412 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,416 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, there have been 261,719 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

