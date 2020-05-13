Gov. Cooper defends rules for businesses, churches

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is defending details of his eased stay-at-home order against criticisms by Republican elected officials and the latest weekly protests at his home.

Cooper’s altered COVID-19 order allows more businesses to open, but barber shops, movie theater and gyms remain closed.

He’s also keeping narrow the exceptions for churches to hold services indoors.

Cooper said on Tuesday that “pandemics cannot be partisan” and talked about how he signed a bipartisan COVID-19 funding bill recently.

Hundreds of demonstrators critical of his stay-at-home order rallied again in front of the Executive Mansion on Tuesday.

