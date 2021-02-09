Gov. Cooper, COVID-19 Task Force to provide update as N.C. nears 10k deaths

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon, as the state closes in on 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

With N.C. on the verge of a grim COVID-19 milestone, one leading expert is looking toward one month in particular for a marker of significant improvement.

“My eye is on April. I want to see the number of deaths as half of what it was in December,” said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina’s school of medicine. “That would be a really good sign that we’re on the right track for summer.”

December was briefly the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 1,827 deaths. Then came January, when at least 2,318 people died after the virus spread rapidly during small holiday gatherings despite repeated warnings from state leaders about their dangers.

As many people are known to have died in January as in the first five months of the pandemic, from early March through Aug. 6.

As the death rate grows, 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered to North Carolinians in the two months since COVID-19 vaccinations began.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows less than 10 percent of the state’s population has received a first dose of the vaccine.

About 5 percent of its resident have received a second dose.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Gov. Cooper’s update live online and on air at 2 p.m.