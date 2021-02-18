Gov. Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force to provide update as winter storms wreak havoc on vaccine delivery

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide a COVID-19 response update Thursday afternoon as winter weather impedes vaccine deliveries, forcing appointments to be canceled and rescheduled.

A number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments across the FOX 46 viewing area have been canceled or delayed due to the inclement weather both locally and nationally.

“Due to forecasted inclement weather Thursday, Feb. 18, Public Health is canceling all first and second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled through Public Health and StarMed. Patients with appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 do not need to call Public Health or StarMed, they will be notified directly if their appointments have been impacted; new appointments are guaranteed and will be provided,” Mecklenburg County said on Wednesday.

Vaccine shipments have been delayed by a number of winter storms sweeping across the states.

North Carolina has also moved to dissuade people from traveling long distances to receive a COVID-19 shot in the state. The shift comes after it was reported last week that 27,000 people from out of state had received a vaccination in N.C.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry the governor’s update live on air and online at 2 p.m. Thursday.