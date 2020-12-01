Gov. Cooper announces free COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon across North Carolina for free.

The governor says the state will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine and that the state government and health officials are working on a plan to quickly get the vaccines out to area hospitals.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says healthcare workers and high-risk adults will be among the earliest to be vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccines will help us defeat this virus and get us back to the people and places we love,” Dr. Cohen said.

More than 70,000 people have participated in clinical trials to show that the vaccines are safe and effective. Cohen says the preliminary data is strong.

According to Cohen, after the FDA approves a vaccine, states will receive a limited supply. These vaccines will be sent to a limited number of hospital settings, and as more vaccines become available, they will be sent to more hospitals and public health departments.

“Vaccines will be available in limited settings, primarily in hospitals across the state and then our long-term care residents and staff.”

The vaccine will be free for everyone, with any administration fees paid by either your insurance or the state.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE