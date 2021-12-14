Gov. Cooper and the NC COVID-19 Task Force set for a Tuesday briefing

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding a COVID-19 Task Force briefing from Raleigh’s Emergency Operations Center Tuesday.

Many residents are paying close attention to the state and county positivity rates, which leaders say if it drops to 5 percent, the mask mandate will be lifted. Currently, Mecklenburg County stands at 7.8% while the state stands at 8.6%.

Last week North Carolina confirmed its first case featuring the Omicron variant in a student at UNC Charlotte.

Speculation grew this week after reports surfaced that Cooper could run for President if President Biden decides to not seek a second term.

Locally, the Charlotte Hornets over the last week had four players enter into the NBA’s Healthy and Safety Protocols. An elementary school in Iredell County this week has been forced to revert to full remote learning following an outbreak.