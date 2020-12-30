Gov. Cooper and the N.C. Coronavirus Task Force to provide update Wednesday amid record-high hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitalizations remained at record levels as of Tuesday and are quickly approaching 4,000 patients, currently standing at 3,377. This time last month there were under 2,000.

524,279 confirmed positive cases and 6,574 deaths have been reported statewide.

NCDHHS said Tuesday that more than 63,000 people have now been vaccinated in N.C.

Front line healthcare workers, first responders, and those living in long term care facilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine right now under phase 1a in North Carolina.

