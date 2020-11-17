Gov. Cooper and Coronavirus Task Force to give an update Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NC Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force plan to give an update Tuesday on COVID-19.

The update will happen at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 from the Emergency Operations Center. FOX 46 will broadcast the announcement on-air and live-stream online on FOX46.COM.

On Tuesday, officials reported 3,288 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 317,495 confirmed cases. The positive percentage of tests remains high at 8.6%. NCDHHS would like it at 5% or less.

So far, more than 4.6 million tests have been completed in the state with 1,501 people currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. NCDHHS said 4,852 people have died from the virus.

Virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend — 1 million of them recorded in just the past week. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

