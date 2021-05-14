Get your COVID-19 vaccine at StarMed and enter for your chance to win an Xbox Series X

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Anyone who gets a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at StarMed over the next week could be going home with a new Xbox, the healthcare company said Friday.

StarMed said patients will be entered into a raffle to win an Xbox Series X.

Yo kids (but everyone really)! Anyone who gets a 1st or 2nd dose at StarMed over the next week will be entered into a raffle for an Xbox series X! Gamers unite! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🎮🎮🎮🎮 pic.twitter.com/noKlWOD3c6 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 14, 2021

StarMed and other healthcare companies around the country began administering coronavirus vaccines to kids 12 and older Thursday after a CDC panel authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15.

Previously, only those 16+ were eligible for the vaccine. The company had announced recently they would seek authorization to expand the age range.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID-19.

Both StarMed and Novant say they are not requiring parent’s consent.

StarMed said the contest is not just open to children. Most locations are currently accepting walk-in appointments for the vaccine.