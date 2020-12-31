Gaston County Public Health opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following one week of vaccinating frontline health care workers and first responders, Gaston County’s Public Health is preparing for vaccination clinics for the county’s elderly population and others who qualify.

In line with the revised groupings passed down by the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC, the clinics will offer vaccinations to any Gaston County resident 75 years or older beginning on Friday, Jan. 8 at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

In addition to those 75 and older – classified as being in 1B, Group 1 according to the state categorization – those individuals who are part of the 1A grouping who did not already get vaccinated are welcome to attend Friday’s clinic, Gaston County Public Health said.

1A includes frontline health care workers and first responders who have direct contact with individuals who are potentially COVID-positive, as well as long-term care facility residents and staff.

Gaston County plans to continue hosting weekly vaccination clinics as doses are made available.

Future locations and times will be announced as they are finalized here.

Photo: Gaston County Public Health

“We have arrived, as a community, as a state and a nation,” shared Public Health Director Steve Eaton. “The biggest game-changer in terms of a pandemic is a vaccine. Both the people giving the vaccine and receiving the vaccine are part of history here in Gaston County.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46