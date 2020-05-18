Gaston CO. man still hasn’t received stimulus check

As lawmakers in Washington are mulling over a second stimulus check to be sent out, thousands of people still haven’t received their first.

“Every time I go to get on IRS.gov it kicks me out my info doesn’t match their records,” says Ricky Auten from Gaston Co. who has been waiting on his stimulus check for weeks.

“It’s very frustrating, that seems to be the brick wall you hit everywhere, and it took me a long time to file for unemployment.”

A double whammy of frustration for Ricky as he was laid on top of everything. Fox 46 anchor Brien Blakely helped Auten do some troubleshooting.

Auten says he recently moved.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“That may be the problem but the address and all the mail is forwarded to my PO Box and I’m drawing unemployment so they have my direct deposit information.”

We did a little more digging as to why Ricky and thousands of others just like him have not received their stimulus check. Then lo and behold Blakely got a text from Ricky.

“Yeah I finally got through on the IRS website and was able to get a resolution and figure out my stimulus is on the way tomorrow and I’m very appreciative of everything y’all have done.