Gaston Co. Health Department will offer all 3 COVID-19 vaccine boosters starting Wednesday

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration said it is wrestling with whether and when recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need another dose — at six months or as early as two months. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Gaston County Health Department will offer booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday.

According to the health department, you do not need to get your booster dose at the same location where you received your initial vaccination. In addition, you can get a different brand of the vaccine than what you received the first time.

To receive your booster shot, you must bring your vaccination card with you. Booster doses will be available on a walk-in basis from 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the health department at 991 W. Hudson Blvd.

Drive-through boosters are available by StarMed at the Gaston County Jail Annex parking lot on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West Walnut Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and through Kintegra at the Highland Health Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

In addition, pharmacies and medical providers are able to give boosters. A full list is available at GastonSaves.com.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available for those who are:

65 and older

18 and older and Live in a long-term care facility Have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness, i.e. Obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Work in a high-risk profession, meaning you come in contact with a lot of people and don’t know their vaccination status; for example, health care workers, first responders, teachers, food processing workers, retail and restaurant workers, and public transportation workers. You live or work in a place where many people live together; for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities.



According to the CDC, individuals should be at least six months removed from getting their last dose of the Moderna or the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before getting a booster. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be at least two months removed from their initial shot before obtaining a booster.