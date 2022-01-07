Full return to office ‘stop-and-go’ for Charlotte banks as COVID cases spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Office workers in Uptown’s biggest banks are heading home as Omicron cases spike across Charlotte.

Bank of America is encouraging employees to work remotely the week of January 10, while it monitors the “broader environment.”

The Charlotte bank is encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated by offering an incentive. The Bank says for every employee that gets the booster shot, the company will donate $100 to local food banks.

“If you look at the vaccine number over the past several weeks with this Omicron variant really getting a lot of steam behind it, we really haven’t seen a lot of change. I don’t think it’s going to do much but it’s not a bad idea…if it gets a few people vaccinated then that’s okay,” Belk College of Business Economics Professor John Connaughton said.

A spokesperson with Ally Bank says return-to-work will begin for vaccinated staff on January 18. The bank says returning employees will have access to free testing.

“Our first priority has always been and continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees. Since the rolling out of vaccinations, Ally has encouraged employees to get vaccinated by offering financial incentives and paid time off for teammates to receive doses of approved COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses.”