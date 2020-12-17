Frontline health workers first to get COVID-19 vaccine at Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pulmonary and critical care physician, a registered nurse, and a certified nursing assistant were among the first frontline health workers at Novant Health to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“For the first time since this pandemic began, we can all feel more hopeful that we’re making real progress toward the safe, effective vaccination of our communities,” said Carl Armato, CEO, and president of Novant Health. “This is undoubtedly one of the largest undertakings of its kind.”

Novant Health leadership said they have been working closely with federal, state, and county officials to develop and align allocation and distribution plans for the vaccine.

This includes a four-phase vaccine prioritization framework, which began Thursday with phase 1A: patient-facing health care workers on the frontlines.

“The goal is to get as many team members vaccinated, as supply allows, with all four phases designed to ensure effective, efficient and, most importantly, equitable distribution,” according to Armato.

The first doses of the vaccine administered by Novant Health were given to Dr. Samuel Dartey-Hayford, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Marge Avila, a registered nurse at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Madison Valenza, a certified nursing assistant at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

According to Novant Health, all three team members have been on the front lines, caring for COVID-19 patients, and fighting this pandemic since March.

“Seeing people die from COVID-19 in the ICU where I work has been psychologically devastating,” said Dr. Samuel Dartey-Hayford. “Today is a day to celebrate, and I am hopeful that this vaccine will help us start the healing process. The COVID-19 vaccine is an essential public health tool that will help us control or stop the pandemic. Getting the vaccine will not only protect me against the infection but is also vital to help develop herd immunity.”

The health care system, which has 15 hospitals and more than 700 clinic locations across its footprint, is developing a communications plan designed to address vaccine hesitancy across the communities it serves. Part of this public health information campaign includes highlighting the intention of community leaders to get vaccinated, most notably Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

In its first allocation, Novant Health received nearly 7,000 doses from the state, which determines supply distribution. The health care system purchased ultralow freezers with the capacity to store at least 500,000 doses and has additional capacity to store more than 1 million doses.

