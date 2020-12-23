Free COVID-19 testing and food giveaway in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People are rushing to COVID-19 testing centers across the Carolinas ahead of Christmas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people not travel for the upcoming holiday, but many still plan to.

Clinics have seen an increase in people trying to get tested before finalizing their holiday plans.

Dozens visited a traveling clinic, hosted by Resourceful Clinical Lab, in Shelby on Wednesday. It was held outside of D&C Home Care Services.

Since June, the lab has been traveling across the state of North Carolina to offer free COVID-19 testing. Stephanie Tyson is a state-based COVID-19 testing organizer and partners with the lab to set up pop-up clinics in rural, underserved communities.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s important for me to go to those communities because of the health disparities that are there,” Tyson said.

Test results from Wednesday’s clinic are expected to come back in three to four days. Tyson hopes if people choose to travel for the holiday, against the CDC’s recommendations, that they will wait to know their COVID-19 status to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.

In addition to providing free testing, the clinic also gave away free hams and turkeys. Cleveland County is currently in North Carolina’s “red zone,” meaning that the spread of the virus is happening at a critical level.

Latest headlines from FOX 46