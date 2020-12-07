For some, getting a COVID test isn’t quick or painless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – William Vaughn has no symptoms but was just around his friend, who tested positive.

“A little nervous,” he said, as he waited in line to get tested, admitting he felt some “anxiety.”

The 67-year-old veteran is one of the dozens of people who lined up Monday to get tested for COVID-19. This comes as the number of cases continues to climb across the state. This weekend, more than 6,000 people tested positive, breaking a new record.

“I’m in a high-risk category,” said Vaughn. “But I take pretty good care of myself.”

Health experts recommend waiting five days after exposure to get tested in order to avoid a false negative. Those in need of a test often found out getting one isn’t always quick or painless.

“I called about four places,” said Vaughn. “They all told me they’ll get back to me. Like the VA they said they’ll get back to me, my nurse would call me and prescreen me.”

He said some clinics started talking about money for a test that should be free.

Others told him they were booked for days, he said.

He found StarMed’s mobile testing site on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte by accident. He pulled in, without an appointment, and was able to get tested.

The National Guard helped him register online.

StarMed tests patients, like Vaughn, who have no symptoms. But not every testing site will. CVS, for example, asks patients to fill out a questionnaire ahead of time to see if they qualify.

“Test supplies are extremely limited,” CVS’ website says. “Help those who need testing the most by answering truthfully.”

The website also notes that “availability in some states is limited due to extreme demand.”

Novant Health warned it may only be able to test symptomatic patients if current trends continue.

“We currently have the capacity to test those who are asymptomatic,” said Novant spokesperson Megan Rivers, “though that may change as the positivity rate goes up in the community.”

Atrium Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So what should you do?

Health officials and experts recommend talking with your doctor and scheduling a virtual visit. If you have no symptoms, ask your doctor or testing site if you qualify and call ahead first to make sure you can get tested.

“I think it’s real important to get tested,” said Vaughn, before his test. “Whether you have symptoms or not.”

Find a Testing Site

Find a testing location in North Carolina: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location

Find a testing location in South Carolina: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location

North Carolina Dept. of Health & Human Services Statement

“On the NCDHHS COVID-19 Response website, our Testing page has a lot of helpful information and FAQs for anyone wondering about testing criteria and what to do if they are seeking testing. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, as well as anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing can use the Find My Testing Place tool to find locations and opportunities that work with their schedules nearby. A list of no-cost community testing events can be found here, sorted by date, county, city, etc. The Testing Site Finder includes other locations that provide testing, including local health departments, pharmacies, urgent care, and more. Different testing locations have different testing criteria. For more information, contact your local testing place before arriving. Your regular health care provider may also have testing available, so we encourage individuals contact their provider for details.

Information on COVID-19 Travel Resources and Information can be found here: https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/covid-19-travel-resources.”

Novant Health Statement

“We currently have capacity to test those who are asymptomatic though that may change as the positivity rate goes up in the community. We ask anyone seeking a COVID-19 test to first contact their medical home for guidance before traveling to a screening center. Their provider may decide to schedule a virtual visit prior to testing or may send them directly to a testing site. It’s dependent on the individual case. Providers will also evaluate when an individual should be tested, which is 5 days after possible exposure.

Here’s the breakdown of what we advise anyone seeking a COVID-19 test:

COVID-19 screenings are available with or without an appointment. Asymptomatic patients may not be eligible for testing. If you are unsure of whether you need a COVID-19 test, please call your primary care provider or 877-9NOVANT before traveling to a screening center. You can also take our online assessment available at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.

COVID-19 screenings will continue to be available at many of Novant Health’s clinic locations, as well as at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care locations. For a list of urgent care locations currently offering COVID-19 screenings, please visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.

What are other key messages the public should know?

We have dedicated screening and testing centers. Please do not visit the emergency room solely for the purpose of a COVID-19 test. We ask you first call your primary care doctor – or visit our screening site at CPCC. We prioritize testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or have had known exposure. It’s crucial that we do not let our guards down over the holidays. We understand the desire to gather with family and friends, but all measures from social distancing to masking should still be followed to ensure we keep ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors safe. While we are currently able to support asymptomatic testing prior to visiting families or travel, it is important to keep in mind that a negative test does not mean you’re no longer at risk of having, or spreading, COVID-19. Tests can have a false negative result and depending on when a test is taken, accuracy may vary. In addition, a negative test does not ensure you will not be exposed while traveling, for instance, or once you arrive at your destination. It’s important to practice all safety guidelines regardless of test results.”

