Pantries brace for increased demand amid unemployment benefit cuts

CHARLOTTE – Food pantries are turning into “life savers” for families struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Behind a Charlotte church, a truck labeled “Mobile Food Pharmacy” is parked. For many, it is a welcome sight.

“This helps a whole lot, especially during these times,” said disabled Army veteran Donnie Lee.

Lee relies on free and reduced lunches for his 17-year-old son. With CMS’ summer food program ending, and uncertainty about the new school year, Lee calls this assistance a blessing.

“Is this a life saver for you right now?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Yes it is,” said Lee.

The truck is delivering farm fresh food to folks in need. After getting a referral, cars line up like at a drive-thru.

“A lot of them are still furloughed and having a difficult time,” said Shari Wright, who came to pick up food for families in need that can’t go themselves. “To me, it’s a service that’s very much needed.”

The need is only expected to get worse. Unemployment numbers are on the rise. This week, 1.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Labor. Millions of jobless Americans are set to lose their weekly $600 federal benefit.

“Obviously any type of government support that people have been able to benefit from makes our load a little bit lighter,” said Tina Postel, the executive director of Loaves and Fishes, one of the largest network of food pantries in the state, which serves Mecklenburg County. “So, if people have to do without that added $600, or without meal distribution from the school districts, the onus might be on us to feed more people during that time.”

Since people can’t physically go to the food pantries, due to COVID-19, the 45-year-old non-profit is putting its food pantries on wheels. A week’s supply of groceries and vegetables are boxed up and delivered curbside to communities that are hurting.

Postel calls it a “pharmacy” because she sees food as medicine.

“What is better for you than fresh healthy food?,” she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Loaves and Fishes has fed more than 3700 people each week. That is “more than triple” the usual demand, Postel said. While the numbers have stabilized recently – they are now feeding around 2000 people a week – officials worry the numbers could spike as federal assistance subsides.

“There are so many families and individuals who are hurting,” she said. “They have too many bills to pay. They have to choose between paying the rent or putting healthy food on their table.”

