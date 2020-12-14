First person vaccinated for COVID-19 in NC calls it ‘a moment of hope’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first person to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in North Carolina is a doctor in Charlotte who said she “could not be more excited.”
Dr. Katie Passaretti, Atrium Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention, was the first in the state to be vaccinated.
ATRIUM HEALTH BECOMES FIRST IN NC TO DISRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINE
“I feel perfectly fine. I’ve had no problems with the vaccine,” Passaretti said.
Atrium Health, along with several other medical facilities in the state, received early shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine early Monday.
Passaretti described being vaccinated as a “moment of hope” in the fight against the pandemic.
Duke University Hospital and First Baptist Medical Center were among the other facilities in the state to receive doses.
