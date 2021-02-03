First-come-first serve vaccination line wraps around North Iredell High School, meets capacity

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cars wrapped around the North Iredell High School Wednesday as the Iredell County Health Department offered the first dose of this vaccine to those 65 and older as well as healthcare workers.

Wednesday’s vaccination drive-thru event distributed vaccines on a first-come-first-serve basis for residents in Groups 1 and 2.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The clinic, which was scheduled to continue through 3 p.m. Monday, met capacity early, the health department reported.

The next first-dose clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 8 at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville. Residents are asked to complete a registration form and bring it to the site. Registration will also be available on site.