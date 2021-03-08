First 6,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive at Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The first 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at Atrium Health Monday, adding to the enterprise’s supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine options.

The vaccine is the latest COVID-19 vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

With a third FDA-approved vaccine now available, Atrium Health can vaccinate even more people as the state of North Carolina expands eligibility to Group 3.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose regimen offers logistical advantages for vaccination efforts. It simplifies the storage process, compared to the other two approved vaccines, and only one appointment is needed to become fully vaccinated and protected.