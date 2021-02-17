Fighting COVID-19 while living with heart disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Doctors continue to learn more about the coronavirus and the lingering complications for people living with heart disease.

Beating the virus is just the beginning according to Dr. Sandy Charles, Medical Director at Novant Health’s Women’s Heart and Vascular Center. As a cardiologist, Charles cares for the hearts of women across the Charlotte region. She also serves with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Team. The pandemic has put more stress on the hearts of patients who live with some type of cardiovascular disease and catch coronavirus.

According to a recent study, up to 90 percent of patients who had severe Covid and were hospitalized still dealt with symptoms two months after they were discharged.

Some of the symptoms that may stay around for a while include fatigue, pain, depression and even forgetfulness. One symptom that’s concerning to Charles is inflammation of the heart.

“This can be seen for months after someone had mild covid and that can cause prolonged shortness of breath and chest pains,” explained Charles.

Underlying cardiovascular risk factors like smoking, obesity and diabetes also make fighting covid more difficult.

More than one in three women live with some sort of cardiovascular disease. The pandemic is putting more stress on women, which is worrisome to Charles when it comes to heart health.

“Women are cornerstones of the family. Women are doing more from virtual learning to maintaining households and even extended families. We prioritize everyone else putting ourselves at the bottom of the list so we need to keep up with routine screenings,” said Charles.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

If you have any questions, Dr. Charles recommends speaking with your physician. When you have the chance to get a vaccine, she recommends taking it as soon as you can.

Click here for more information about heart disease and covid-19 resources.