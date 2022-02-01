MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 16-person National Disaster Medical Team is being sent to Atrium Health Pineville this week and additional ambulances are being distributed to Mecklenburg and surrounding counties in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In total, the State of North Carolina will be receiving 25 Advances Life Support Ambulances.

The new 16-person team will arrive at Atrium Health Pineville Wednesday and remain on-site until Feb. 13, 2022, to support the medical surge in the emergency department, NCDHHS said.

The team consists of five oversight and support personnel and 11 clinicians — one physician, two advanced practice providers, four registered nurses, and four paramedics.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our state and federal governments, specifically Governor Cooper, NCDHHS and HHS, to share this team of medical professionals for our Atrium Health Pineville emergency department,” Dr. James Hunter, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health, said in a written statement released on Tuesday.

The 25 ambulances will arrive in North Carolina on Thursday and are in addition to the 25 ambulances previously deployed to North Carolina on Jan. 4, 2022, NCDHHS said.

The ambulances will be distributed to the following counties:

Brunswick (2)

Chatham (3)

Cherokee (1)

Durham (2)

Forsyth (4)

Franklin (1)

Graham (1)

Guilford (4)

Haywood (1)

Hertford (1)

Lee, (1)

Lenoir (1)

Macon (1)

Mecklenburg (7)

Nash (3)

New Hanover (2)

Onslow (2)

Pasquotank and Camden (1)

Pender (1)

Randolph (3)

Rowan (2)

Rutherford (1)

Wake (4)

Wilson (1)

The ambulances will include the needed staffing for each, NCDHHS said.