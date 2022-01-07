Federal relief could soon be on the way, as long lines for COVID testing across the Carolinas drudge on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Almost a week out of the holiday season and it seems almost everyone at least knows someone who has gotten COVID or they’ve gotten it themselves.

As case rates rise largely thanks to the highly contagious Omicron variant, lines are getting longer as people wait to find out if they’re positive or not.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Latiyah Weeks, as she waited to get tested at StarMed’s Central Avenue drive-thru testing location. Weeks was in a good mood, laughing at the long lines.

But the reality is waiting for a test, requires a lot of patience.

“Yeah, they are too long,” said Marint Noguera, as she and her family waited in a packed van. The family had been exposed to the virus and had already been waiting for two hours and barely had moved in line.

Had they been exposed a few weeks earlier their wait probably wouldn’t have been as long.

“I came to this location maybe two weeks ago and there we like five cars and now there’s like a hundred and some odd cars,” said Camille Grimsley, another driver waiting in line.

However, in recent weeks rising case rates due to the Omicron variant and a scarcity of rapid test kits have created a logjam at many testing sites.

“I think that’s kind of what the problem is with Omicron being so easily transmissible and so similar to cold symptoms. I guess everyone’s just trying to be cautious,” Grimsley said about the long lines.

Help could be on the way soon though, the Biden administration does have plans in place to start delivering 500 million rapid test kits which should help with some of these long lines.

The Washington Post reports a website could be launched this month where people could request one of those kits to be mailed to them free of charge.