Federal mass vaccination site to open in NC, will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mass vaccination site is set to open in Greensboro, according to Andy Slavitt, senior advisory of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team.

Slavitt made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

On Friday, Slavitt announced two new federal vaccination sites, one in Greensboro, North Carolina, and one in Illinois, which will be launched in about two weeks.

He says the Greensboro location will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day.

The decision to include Greensboro was based on a CDC/FEMA framework aiming to target those most vulnerable, Slavitt said.

Slavitt said the federal government is asking companies follow the lead of other companies in making unique commitments to bring their unique skills and resources to help end the pandemic.

Biden set a goal of establishing 100 community vaccination centers within his first month in office. Since Jan. 20, Biden, with the help of FEMA and the Department of Defense, has already helped establish more than 400 of these sites.