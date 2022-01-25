Family of NC student says he was vaccinated against his will at school vaccine clinic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of a student who says he was vaccinated without his or his family’s consent at a Guilford County Schools vaccine clinic has retained legal counsel, according to a statement released by Attorney Steven Walker of Walker Kiger, PLLC.

On Aug. 19, 2021, the then 14-year-old student was told in a letter that multiple Western Guilford High School football players had tested positive for COVID-19, so he would have to take a test in order to keep playing on the team, according to Walker’s statement.

The student was driven to the testing site on Aug. 20, 2021, by his stepfather who stayed in the car while he went inside.

Workers gave the student a form to fill out, and he says he believed the form was related to the test. He claims to be unaware of a Guilford County Schools and the Old North State Medical Society vaccine clinic that was happening at the testing site.

Before the student was vaccinated, staff members at the clinic tried to call his mother to ask if he could be vaccinated, but their calls weren’t answered. Walker’s statement says that the staff didn’t try to speak with the student’s stepfather.

The student was then vaccinated. He says he was expecting to be tested until he saw the shot.

The student’s mother has retained the legal services of Attorney Steven Walker to represent her and her son’s interests.