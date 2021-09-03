Fact check: Are kids accounting for most new COVID cases in NC?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With school back in session and no vaccine for the youngest of them, children account for a significant — and concerning — chunk of new COVID-19 infections.

But a tweet from the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources might overstate just how big that share is.

THE CLAIM: In a tweet that circulated earlier this week, D. Reid Wilson said: “For the first time in NC, the age group with the most cases is 0-17 year olds – children.”

For the first time in NC, the age group with the most cases is 0-17 year olds – children. Please get vaccinated to protect these kids, most of whom can't get a shot yet. Your shot will protect yourself and your family too! https://t.co/zCO2dsQJts@ncculture — Secretary Reid Wilson (@SecReidWilson) August 31, 2021

THE FACTS: The specific claim of the tweet is wrong, but the overall point he’s trying to make is correct.

Spokesman Schorr Johnson said Friday morning that Wilson relayed the wrong message from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

He posted a corrected tweet that correctly states that at no point until now have kids 17 and younger made up this large of a share of weekly cases.

Clarification (I mis-relayed this stat a few days ago): This should have said "0-17 year olds hit a pandemic high of 25% of all new cases." Point remains the same, though: too many kids are getting sick & 0-12 can't get the shot, so 12 & up should get vaxxed to protect kids. — Secretary Reid Wilson (@SecReidWilson) September 3, 2021

DHHS publishes a demographic breakdown of new cases each Monday. Those have consistently shown the 25-to-49-year-old age group accounting for the most cases.

The most recent numbers, for Aug. 22-28, show the 0-17 age group with 9,645 of the 38,902 cases that week.

But the 25-to-49 group had 14,357 of them.

Wilson’s observation that children are making up a larger share of the weekly cases is correct.

The slice of the total belonging to the 0-17 group climbed steadily through August.

Kids made up 25 percent of the total cases both in the state and nationally for the most recent week, with that share in North Carolina growing steadily from 19 percent to 20 percent to 22 percent during the three preceding weeks.

Of course, there’s a simple explanation why the kids’ share of cases is growing: A big chunk of that group — those younger than 12 years old — is not eligible for the vaccine yet, and the American Academy of Pediatrics says the case counts have “increased exponentially” while climbing to levels not seen in the U.S. since the winter surge.

Because children that young can’t get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending schools continue to follow its masking and distancing recommendations.