Executive Order: Stricter mask mandate set to begin in NC as COVID cases surge. Here’s what you need to know

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper’s tightened statewide mask mandate is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Our statewide mask requirement has been in effect since June and it is still our best weapon in this fight. Today’s executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with,” Gov. Cooper said Monday.

That means wearing a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit. It means a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school, Gov. Cooper explained.

While the new Executive Order only requires masks in public, the governor still encouraged mask use in private settings.

According to the executive order, face-covering must now be worn while exercising indoors, and outside within six feet on a person who doesn’t live in the same household.

The order also states masks must be worn by patrons at breweries and restaurants while they are sitting at their table unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Law enforcement can cite people and businesses who don’t follow the executive order regarding face coverings.

The new restrictions will be in place through at least December 11.

North Carolina reported 342,294 total coronavirus cases, 1,724 people in the hospital and 5,074 total deaths on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE to read Executive Order 180

