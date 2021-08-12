Every NC county but 2 now colored red on CDC’s latest COVID map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but two of North Carolina’s 100 counties are colored red on the latest federal map of COVID-19 transmission levels.

The map released Wednesday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 98 counties with the highest level of transmission.

Northampton and Camden counties were the only ones colored orange, signifying substantial spread.

It’s the latest indication of just how fast the Delta variant is spreading.

As recently as Monday, the state had nine orange counties and two yellow ones along with 89 that were colored red.

Every county in the neighboring states of Tennessee and South Carolina are colored red.

The state Department of Health and Human Services Thursday reported 5,900 new cases of COVID-19 and its highest total of hospitalized patients in six months.

DHHS last week retired its county alert map in favor of the CDC map that’s updated nightly.

The CDC map is driven by two key metrics — how many new cases per capita a county had during the last week and the percentage of tests found to be positive.