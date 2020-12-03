Employers mandating vaccines is legal, experts don’t expect COVID-19 mandate right away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – By now you’ve heard front line workers and healthcare providers will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but could it be a requirement by some employers in the future?



The vaccine hasn’t been distributed yet, but some employers are already considering making the vaccine a requirement.

“I fully anticipate workplaces to require vaccines once it’s widely available,” said Daniel Bowling, a Labor and Employment Law expert from The Duke University School of Law.

Bowling says while COVID-19 is new, vaccines and the laws behind them are not.

“I think the best way to think about it is look back to our practices with regard to flu vaccines and measles vaccines and other vaccines that have come out and it is legal to require flu vaccines for example,” said Bowling.

There are a few exceptions, including religious and medical reasons. The COVID-19 is also brand new and has less than a year of testing.

“I can see there would be push back on that,” said Leighton Bjorn, when asked if employers should require the vaccine.

Atrium Health told FOX 46 they are still looking in to if the vaccine should be required for their employees and frontline workers.



A spokesperson for Novant Health said they are also looking into the vaccine.



“We do not have a policy on this, however, we are not making the vaccination mandatory initially. We’ll listen to our scientists and physicians to make future decisions. Our hope is that Novant Health team members will choose to model for our community and get immunize,” said a Novant Spokesperson.



“I think that depending on where you work that it’s perfectly fine. Healthcare workers should get it because they are high risk and dealing with patients,” said Casey Wilson.



FOX 46 also checked in with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if they will require the vaccine for teachers and staff members. A spokesperson said right now they are requesting teachers and staff be provided the vaccine as soon as possible, but they will not make the first wave of vaccines a mandate.

