Elected officials’ reaction mixed to Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandate

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Elected leaders in Charlotte have mixed reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

George Dunlap, Chair of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, wasn’t too surprised with the Court’s decision.

“I don’t know that it’s a really big deal that companies can’t mandate. I mean, I just think that people ought to see the value of getting the vaccination,” Dunlap explained. “I think to, to force people in this fashion, might be going a bit too far. But the reality of it is that this is a personal responsibility in the first place.”

According to North Carolina’s Department of Labor, Biden’s testing and vaccine mandate would’ve impacted a minimum of 6,300 establishments, and 1.2 million workers in North Carolina. Last night the City of Charlotte sent an email out to their employees saying they wouldn’t be requiring employees to get tested weekly.

“The City Manager told us, you know, mid-January, [vaccine and testing requirements] may be coming to select Charlotte employees, which I said, it was a terrible idea. And I think the Supreme Court’s ruling is, is just, it should be something that anyone who cherishes the concept of freedom loves,” said Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City Council Member.

Bokhari said he still believes anyone who is eligible should get vaccinates, but by choice, not mandate. He also said this ruling is a big victory for businesses across the country.

“We are in a global and particularly a nationwide talent in hiring shortage right now. So doing things that get rid of the employees that are coming to work and showing up that has a whole other dimension of problem to it,” Bokhari said.