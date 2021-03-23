Easing Restrictions: Cooper says some businesses will be able to open at 75% or 100% capacity with safety protocols

CHARLOTTE, NC. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he is signing a new executive order that will continue to ease restrictions in several areas starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Strong safety protocols, including the mask mandate, will remain in place. “It will be as important as ever to stay socially distant and use good judgment,” Cooper said.

This order will increase maximum occupancy limits in several areas. But importantly, masks and 6 feet of social distancing still will be required for all of these establishments, and that means some of them may not be able to reach the maximum occupancy allowed by the order, Cooper explained.

Here are the main changes:

Some places will be able to increase capacity up to 100% indoors and outdoors with safety protocols in place.

They include museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, salons, and personal care shops.

The new order will allow some places to increase capacity up to 75% indoors and up to 100% outdoors.

They include: Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools, and other recreation establishments.

“This virus and its more contagious variants are still spreading, and we may even need to be more careful as we ease restrictions in that we will likely come into contact with more people when we leave our homes and go into public places,” Cooper said.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has had 899,164 cases; 1,062 new cases reported since Monday; 956 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 11,854 people who have died.

“Today, we are still seeing significant improvement with our COVID-19 metrics, and that’s great news. As you know, last month we cautiously eased some restrictions using our dimmer switch approach. This helped our economy continue to move forward while protecting our health,” Cooper said. “I’m pleased that we’re holding steady. Our numbers remain stable. Our hospitalizations are dropping. Our percent of positive tests hovers around the 5% benchmark. The millions of people in North Carolina who have worn masks and acted responsibly deserve credit for this success.”